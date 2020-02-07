Dez Bryant Texted Cowboys' Stephen Jones About Returning to Team for 2020 Season

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant reached out to Stephen Jones, the team's vice president, about a potential reunion for the 2020 NFL season.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted Jones didn't rule out the Cowboys signing Bryant in comments Thursday.

"He has texted me that he would like to come back," Jones said. "We have nothing but great respect for Dez and what he accomplished here. Certainly, as we look forward into the future, we look at all opportunities and all potential players that could maybe help us out."

The 31-year-old Oklahoma State product earned three Pro Bowl selections across eight years with the Cowboys, who selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft.

Dallas released him in April 2018, and he didn't sign with another team until midway through the 2018 season when he joined the New Orleans Saints on a one-year contract. He suffered a torn Achilles in practice after just two days with the Saints, never making an appearance for the organization.

Bryant remained unsigned throughout the 2019 campaign while completing his recovery.

In the meantime, the Texas native became a critic of former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, whose contract was allowed to expire following an 8-8 season:

Dallas hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to replace him.

The Cowboys could have a glaring need at wide receiver depending on their offseason moves. Leading receiver Amari Cooper along with fellow wideouts Randall Cobb and Tavon Austin are all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, and the same is true for quarterback Dak Prescott.

If the front office can't sign Prescott to a long-term extension, it will be forced to use the franchise tag on him, which would increase the chances of Cooper leaving via the open market.

That said, Bryant is more than three years removed from his last Pro Bowl appearance (2016), and he hasn't reached the 1,000-yard plateau since 2014.

His history with the franchise and the potential void at the position could lead Dallas to consider bringing him back on a team-friendly one-year deal. He shouldn't be expected to produce prime numbers, though.