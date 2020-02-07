ONE Championship 2020: Warrior's Code Results and Highlights

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy became the first ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion after being awarded the unanimous decision over Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym after five rounds at the 2020 One Championship Warriors Code on Friday.

It was the co-main event of the night at Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia. The other half of the main event saw Reinier de Ridder stop Leandro Ataides in three rounds to earn a ONE middleweight world title shot against Aung La Nsang.

There was also action in the lightweight division, with Iuri Lapicus making Marat Gafurov submit.

Results (Per the tournament's official website)

Lead Card

Itsuki Hirata def. Nyrene Crowley via TKO ( Catchweight )

def. Crowley via TKO ( ) Sunoto def. Nurul Fikri via unanimous decision ( Catchweight )

def. via unanimous decision ( ) Abro Fernandes def. Eko Priandono via unanimous decision (Flyweight)

def. via unanimous decision (Flyweight) Taiki Naito def. Savvas Michael via unanimous decision (Flyweight Muay Thai)

def. Michael via unanimous decision (Flyweight Thai) Josh Tonna def. Andy Howson via knockout (Straw-Weight Muay Thai)

def. Andy via knockout (Straw-Weight Thai) Fajar def. Egi Rozten via TKO (Flyweight)

Main Card

Petchmorakot def. Pongsiri via unanimous decision (Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship)

def. via unanimous decision (Featherweight Thai World Championship) Koyomi Matsushima def. Kim Jae Woong via TKO (Featherweight)

def. Kim Jae via TKO (Featherweight) Eko Roni Saputra def. Khon Sichan via submission (Flyweight)

def. via submission (Flyweight) Iuri Lapicus def. Marat Gafurov via submission (Lightweight)

def. Marat via submission (Lightweight) Reinier de Ridder def. Leandro Ataides via unanimous decision (Middleweight)

Petchmorakot's kicks kept Pongsiri at a safe distance during the opening round, with the latter struggling to counter.

The pattern continued, with Petchmorakot continuing to dominate with the teep:

Knees became Petchmorakot's best weapons in Round 4. He connected with the midsection more than once to leave Pongsiri visibly gassed.

Firmly in control, Petchmorakot set a more deliberate pace during the final round. The taller fighter used his greater reach to pick Pongsiri off with sharp jabs and see out a one-sided decision.

The penultimate bout of the night saw De Ridder get the judges' votes to overcome Ataides. It was the latter who started fast and landed some of the more telling early blows:

Ataides carried his momentum into the third and final round, and his jabs had De Ridder reeling. However, the Dutchman rallied with a series of sharp knees to the midsection that showcased his dominance of the clinches.

Ultimately, De Ridder did just enough to top the scorecards and take the unanimous decision.

The main card also featured another win for Moldova's Lapicus. He dominated Gafurov with a swift ground assault that ended in a choke the Russian couldn't withstand:

Lapicus is establishing himself as the man to beat in lightweight circles.

A rear-naked chokehold also settled the flyweight clash between Eko Roni Saputra and Khon Sichan. The bout went the way of the former inside the opening round:

Koyomi Matsushima took a more direct approach to victory when he pummelled the resistance out of Kim Jae Woong. Matsushima's relentless barrage eventually bore fruit during the third round:

One of the highlights of the lead card involved Itsuki Hirata and Nyrene Crowley engaging in an intense scrap that was settled in the third round. Hirata took the decision after grounding Crowley and finding space to fire in some uncontested shots.

Crowley was never able to adapt to Hirata's strong defense and flexibility:

Earlier, two Indonesian fighters wowed those in attendance when Sunoto earned a unanimous decision over Nurul Fikri. There was also a victory via unanimous decision for Taiki Naito against Savvas Michael.

It was Michael who made the strongest start, but he was eventually worn down by Naito's quick and formidable right hand:

Elsewhere, Andy Howson was sent tumbling by Josh Tonna in the only straight knockout of the night. Meanwhile, Fajar got the crowd in Jakarta in the mood with a swift, one-round TKO against Egi Rozten.