Report: Victor Oladipo, Pacers 'Very Briefly' Talked New Contract Before Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 01: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers looks on during a game against the New York Knicks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 1, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Knicks defeated the Pacers 92-85. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers and shooting guard Victor Oladipo reportedly "very briefly" discussed a contract extension before the start of the 2019-20 NBA season.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Friday the "sides concluded it was best to revisit later."

Oladipo is in the third season of a four-year, $85 million contract with the Pacers. He can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 season.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

