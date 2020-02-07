Report: Victor Oladipo, Pacers 'Very Briefly' Talked New Contract Before Season

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers and shooting guard Victor Oladipo reportedly "very briefly" discussed a contract extension before the start of the 2019-20 NBA season.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Friday the "sides concluded it was best to revisit later."

Oladipo is in the third season of a four-year, $85 million contract with the Pacers. He can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 season.

