Report: Victor Oladipo, Pacers 'Very Briefly' Talked New Contract Before Season

Report: Victor Oladipo, Pacers 'Very Briefly' Talked New Contract Before SeasonFebruary 7, 2020
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
The Indiana Pacers and shooting guard Victor Oladipo reportedly "very briefly" discussed a contract extension before the start of the 2019-20 NBA season.
ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Friday the "sides concluded it was best to revisit later."
Oladipo is in the third season of a four-year, $85 million contract with the Pacers. He can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 season.
