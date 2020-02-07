Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Contract Talks 'Fixing to Heat Up,' Per Stephen Jones

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Thursday the front office has a "real urgency" to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term contract extension.

"We want to get this done," Jones told reporters. "Things are fixing to heat up. We want to put every foot forward and try to grind this out and get a deal done."

Jones explained he understands Prescott may not take part in the Cowboys' offseason program if the team is forced to use the franchise tag to retain him. That's a bigger concern this year because of the team's coaching change, with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy replacing Jason Garrett.

"I don't want to get into the details, but we have offered him significant money," he said. "The money we have offered Dak no matter how you look at it would put him as a top-five quarterback in the NFL. That is the way we feel about him. He is one of the best."

The Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz ranks fifth among quarterbacks in average salary at $32 million, per Spotrac. The Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson leads the way at $35 million.

Jane Slater of the NFL Network reported in August that Prescott turned down an offer of $30 million per season and was seeking a contract closer to $40 million annually, though Pro Football Talk called those financial demands "false."

The 26-year-old Mississippi State product completed 65.1 percent of his throws for 4,902 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 16 games in 2019, his fourth year with Dallas. He ranked 10th in passer rating (99.7) and fourth in ESPN's Total QBR (70.2).

Prescott strongly hinted he wouldn't be happy with the one-year deal associated with the franchise tag and he wouldn't commit to participating in offseason work with the team if that's the route the front office ultimate takes.

"You would hope and you would think something is going to get done, right?" he said on January 30. "I mean, you would have thought something would have gotten done before the season. In my brain, it only says that it gets done. Without the tag. … I don't think any of that is necessary. But that's business. That's all calculated. That's all on them.’"

When asked about his involvement in the offseason program, he added: "We'll get to that when we get to that. I look forward to talking to my agents and when that [tag] comes to play, the direction that we'll go. Until that's a reality, I won't worry about it."

The Cowboys have until March 10 to use the tag on Prescott. They'd then have until July 15 to reach an agreement on a long-term deal or the quarterback's only options for 2020 would be playing under the one-year deal or holding out for the entire campaign.