Report: Manchester United End Lautaro Martinez Pursuit over £94M Asking Price

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly given up on signing Lautaro Martinez in the summer because they will not meet Inter Milan's demands to pay his €111 million (£94 million) release clause.

According to Paul Hirst of The Times, United are planning to sign a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, and after missing out on Erling Haaland, Martinez was high on their list. But the Red Devils have ended their pursuit because of Inter's refusal to accept anything less than the Argentinian's release fee.

United's lack of firepower has been exposed this season after they sold Lukaku to Inter for £74 million in August and failed to replace him. At their current rate of 1.44 goals per game, they will finish the 2019-20 Premier League season with around 55 goals. That would be 10 fewer than in 2018-19 and 13 fewer than in 2017-18, the two seasons Lukaku spent at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford has stepped admirably into the role of being United's main goalscorer, netting 14 goals in 22 league appearances this term:

However, since the England international was sidelined with a back injury in mid-January, United have not scored a goal in three league games.

Martinez, 22, is enjoying a breakout season in Serie A playing alongside Lukaku in Inter's attack. He has scored 11 goals in 20 games as the Nerazzurri have launched their first title challenge in almost a decade under manager Antonio Conte:

Per Hirst, the Argentina international has also caught the eye of Real Madrid, but it is most likely he will end up at Barcelona.

United are clearly going to have to look elsewhere for a new marksman who can help them in their ongoing attempts to return to title contention in the Premier League.