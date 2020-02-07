Vinicius Junior Dismisses PSG Rumours: 'I Want to Stay' at Real Madrid

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Vinicius Junior has rubbished rumours linking him with a move from Real Madrid to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG sporting director Leonardo is said to be keen on bringing his fellow Brazilian to the Parc des Princes, per Sport (h/t MailOnline's Will Griffee).

The 19-year-old only joined Real in 2018. He has been used sparingly by manager Zinedine Zidane in 2019-20, starting only six times in La Liga.

But Vinicius made it clear after Los Blancos' shock loss to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Thursday that he will not be going anywhere, per Sacha Pisani of Goal:

"There's no choice; I want to stay at Madrid."

Vinicius was one of the few bright spots for Real in their disappointing 2018-19 season.

His consistently fine performances earned him a regular place in the starting XI early in 2019 under manager Santiago Solari:

This season his workload has been lighter, likely in a bid to avoid putting too much strain on a player who is still young.

There is also more competition now in the Real side for Vinicius' preferred role on the left flank with Eden Hazard and Rodrygo in the squad.

Vinicius played the full 90 minutes in Thursday's clash with La Real at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Real lost 4-3 after going 3-0 down inside an hour.

It was their first defeat in any competition since losing to Mallorca in La Liga on October 19 and came the same night Barcelona were knocked out the Copa by Athletic Club Bilbao:

It is hardly a terminal result for Real's season given they are three points clear at the top of the league and into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Manchester City.

Per Pisani, Vinicius acknowledged it was a "hard" defeat to take, but he promised Real's fans the side "are going to fight until the end of the season in order to win La Liga and Champions League too."