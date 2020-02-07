Russell Westbrook Pours in 41 as Small-Ball Rockets Beat LeBron James, Lakers

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook's game-high 41 points propelled the Houston Rockets to a 121-111 road win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at Staples Center.

Westbrook shot 17-of-28 from the field and added eight rebounds and five assists.

Houston was lights-out from long range, hitting 19 of its 42 three-pointers. Eric Gordon was the team's top player from beyond the arc by hitting five of his eight attempts.

The Rockets scored 30 more points from beyond the arc than the Lakers, who shot 49.5 percent from the field but encountered trouble stopping Houston on the other end.

Anthony Davis had 32 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and three steals to lead the Lakers against a small-ball Rockets team that started 6'6" P.J. Tucker at center. The Rockets did not play anyone taller than 6'7" Robert Covington.

Los Angeles guard/forward LeBron James was one rebound shy of a triple-double with 18 points, 15 dimes and nine boards.

The 33-18 Rockets won their fourth straight game. The 38-12 Lakers' Western Conference lead over the Denver Nuggets fell to 2.5 games.

Notable Performances

Rockets G Russell Westbrook: 41 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST

Rockets G James Harden: 14 PTS, 7 AST, 7 REB

Rockets F Robert Covington: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 32 PTS, 13 REB, 3 STL, 3 BLK

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 18 PTS, 15 AST, 9 REB

Lakers G Danny Green: 15 PTS, 3 AST, 3 STL

What's Next?

The Rockets will visit the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. The Lakers will head to San Francisco and take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

