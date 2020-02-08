These NBA Teams Blew It at the Trade Deadline

1 of 5

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics are one of the NBA's best teams at 35-15, have won five games in a row and are almost a lock to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

So why did they blow the trade deadline?

Two reasons. For one, almost all of the Eastern Conference powerhouses have improved lately. The Indiana Pacers got star guard Victor Oladipo back from a quad injury, the Miami Heat traded for Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder, and the Philadelphia 76ers added Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to fill out their bench.

While the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors were also quiet, the Bucks are running away with the conference at 44-7 and should be a premier destination for players who are bought out. The Raptors are the hottest team in basketball, winning 12 straight. The Celtics aren't playing on the level of either squad, and failing to make a move before the deadline didn't help.

The second reason is size. While Enes Kanter (6'10"), Daniel Theis (6'8") and others have done a decent patchwork job at center, the C's will have real concerns when the playoffs begin (assuming Boston still doesn't trust 7'5" Tacko Fall with NBA minutes).

Out of the eight Eastern Conference teams in the playoff picture, Boston ranks just sixth in rebounding percentage (50.9), while the Bucks (52.3), Heat (52.1) and Sixers (51.8) are the three best teams in that metric in the NBA. If the season ended today, Boston would face the Sixers and their frontcourt combo of Joel Embiid and Al Horford, forcing either natural small forwards Gordon Hayward or Jayson Tatum to guard one of them.

While it likely would have meant sacrificing Hayward, the Celtics should have pushed harder for a bruising center with playoff experience like Steven Adams. Now they will have to sort through the buyout market or sign a free-agent veteran like Joakim Noah.

With so many talented wings and young talent to offer in a trade, Boston should have pushed harder to find an upgrade at center.