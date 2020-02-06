Blazers' Damian Lillard to Hold Musical Performance on NBA All-Star Saturday

Blake SchusterContributor IIIFebruary 7, 2020

DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 04: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers takes on the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on February 4, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)
Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is adding his own new event to All-Star Weekend in Chicago

The point guard reportedly will take the stage for a musical performance on Saturday at United Center when the league holds its Skills Challenge, three-point contest and Slam Dunk contest, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: 

Lillard has also confirmed he'll participate in the three-point contest, giving him two chances to wow the crowd.

On the mic, Lillard is known as Dame D.O.L.L.A and has released three albums since 2016. His latest, "Big D.O.L.L.A.," came out in August 2019 just before training camp opened up. 

Lillard has collaborated with the likes of Paul Rey, Lil Wayne and Dupre in the past. So far there's no word on if he'll have any guests on stage with him. 

