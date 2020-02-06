Blazers' Damian Lillard to Hold Musical Performance on NBA All-Star Saturday

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is adding his own new event to All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

The point guard reportedly will take the stage for a musical performance on Saturday at United Center when the league holds its Skills Challenge, three-point contest and Slam Dunk contest, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:

Lillard has also confirmed he'll participate in the three-point contest, giving him two chances to wow the crowd.

On the mic, Lillard is known as Dame D.O.L.L.A and has released three albums since 2016. His latest, "Big D.O.L.L.A.," came out in August 2019 just before training camp opened up.

Lillard has collaborated with the likes of Paul Rey, Lil Wayne and Dupre in the past. So far there's no word on if he'll have any guests on stage with him.