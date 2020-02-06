Clippers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Won't Stay with LA After Trade from Wizards

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2020

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (4) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Washington. The Warriors won 125-117. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly won't be keeping Isaiah Thomas after landing him in a three-team trade that also saw them acquire power forward Marcus Morris, according to David Aldridge of The Athletic:

The move will leave them with two roster spots available, which could be used on current free agents or players who become available on the buyout market as they look to solidify their bench for a title run. 

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

