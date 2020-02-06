Knicks Rumors: Wayne Ellington Candidate for Buyout After NBA Trade Deadline

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

When the dust settles after Thursday's NBA trade deadline, Wayne Ellington could find himself as a buyout candidate.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the New York Knicks may go that route now that they've been unable to trade him:

Ellington should garner interest in the buyout market. The 32-year-old wing has made a career out of being a reliable perimeter shooter, hitting on 37.7 percent of threes since entering the league.

He's been a non-factor for the Knicks in the 2019-20 campaign, however, appearing in just 24 games (one start) and averaging four points in 14.1 minutes per game. More concerning is the fact that he's shooting just 31.7 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from three.

Granted, landing on a contending team with better roster balance and floor spacing could help Ellington. The Knicks have operated for much of the season with a glut of big men and a lack of natural point guards and facilitators.

That isn't a great mix for a shooter like Ellington.

Still, it's a little surprising that the Knicks couldn't find a way to move him before the trade deadline. But it seems unlikely he'll remain with the team for long.