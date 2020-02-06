Cavaliers' Updated Starting Lineup, Roster After Andre Drummond Trade

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off the most surprising move of the trade deadline, reportedly acquiring Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the two teams were finalizing a deal. Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round draft pick will go to Detroit in exchange for Drummond.

Drummond's arrival complicates the frontcourt situation in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson still on the roster.

The Athletic's Joe Vardon reported on Tuesday that Thompson's camp wants him traded before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, with people close to the veteran center calling it a "priority."

Assuming Thompson's time with the Cavs ends soon, either via trade or through a buyout, their starting five will include Drummond, Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Love and Cedi Osman.

Here are the players Cleveland head coach John Beilein has available off the bench:

Tristan Thompson (center)

Larry Nance Jr. (center)

Ante Zizic (center)

Marques Bolden (center)

Alfonzo McKinnie (forward)

Kevin Porter Jr. (forward)

Dylan Windler (forward)

Dean Wade (forward; two-way contract)

Dante Exum (guard)

Matthew Dellavedova (guard)

Matt Mooney (guard; two-way contract)

Love has seemingly done everything in his power to get dealt, but Marc Stein of the New York Times reported it's unlikely to happen during the season.

The addition of Drummond is unusual for a Cleveland team that is trying to build around young pieces like Sexton (21) and Garland (20).

The Cavs didn't give up anything of significance, so even if Drummond opts out of his deal to become a free agent this summer, they didn't mortgage their future to make this trade.

If Drummond meshes well with Cleveland's young guards over the next two months, he can opt in to his $28.75 million salary next season or possibly work out a long-term extension this summer.

It's a no-lose deal for the Cavaliers, who need all the help they can get to create some excitement as owners of the worst record in the Eastern Conference (13-39).