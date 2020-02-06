Timberwolves' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After D'Angelo Russell Trade

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves finally did it.

After failing to land guard D'Angelo Russell during the offseason despite talk about such a pursuit and suggestions that any trade wasn't going to happen prior to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, the Timberwolves reportedly landed the Ohio State product in a deal.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Minnesota traded Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round draft pick and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Golden State Warriors for Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman.

Russell is only 23 years old and under contract through the 2022-23 season, meaning Minnesota has a young building block alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. Wiggins was supposed to be that, but the team has been to the playoffs just once since selecting Towns with the No. 1 pick of the 2015 NBA draft and is a mere 15-35 this season.

While there isn't any realistic hope for a playoff run this season, the Timberwolves at least figure to be more competitive with Russell providing floor spacing in the offense with Towns.

Minnesota also announced it acquired Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez from the Denver Nuggets prior to Thursday's deadline.

The thought here is Minnesota will focus on youth for the rest of the season in its starting lineup and rotation. Russell can start alongside Jarrett Culver, who was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, in the backcourt. Look for Kelan Martin and Josh Okogie to combine on the wings.

Martin, 24, started Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, as did Okogie. Okogie, 21, poured in 23 points and flashed potential in the loss.

That leaves Towns as the big man in the small-ball lineup, although Hernangomez, Spellman, Gorgui Dieng and Naz Reid will also work into the frontcourt rotation when Minnesota wants to go big. Jordan McLaughlin, Beasley, Evans and Allen Crabbe will be key parts of the rotation in the backcourt and on the wing.

All eyes are on the future in Minnesota, though, and Towns may finally have a running mate who helps him reach the playoffs and challenge once there in the strong Western Conference.