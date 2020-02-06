Warriors' Updated Roster, Lineup After D'Angelo Russell, Andrew Wiggins Trade

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors shook up their roster significantly ahead of Thursday's trade deadline with a blockbuster deal that saw them send guard D'Angelo Russell and other pieces to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package that includes guard Andrew Wiggins.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors dealt Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Minnesota for Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick.

When taking into account Golden State sending Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to the Philadelphia 76ers in a Wednesday night trade as well, here is where the Warriors' roster stands:

G - Ky Bowman

F - Marquese Chriss

G - Stephen Curry (injured)

F - Draymond Green

G - Damion Lee

F - Kevin Looney

F - Eric Paschall

G - Jordan Poole

F - Alen Smailagic

G - Klay Thompson (injured)

G - Andrew Wiggins

Both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are out with significant injuries. While Thompson may miss the entire 2019-20 season with a knee injury, Curry and the Warriors are reportedly hopeful that he will return from a broken hand in March.

Until Curry and/or Thompson return, the Warriors' starting lineup will likely look something like this, barring other personnel maneuvers:

PG - Ky Bowman

SG - Andrew Wiggins

SF - Damion Lee

PF - Draymond Green

C - Kevon Looney

Sixth Man - Eric Paschall

There are significant holes in that lineup at point guard, small forward and center, but if Curry returns in March, a lineup that includes him, Wiggins and Draymond Green should at least make Golden State far more competitive.

Since the Warriors have an NBA-worst 12-40 record, this trade was made with an eye toward next season and beyond. Since Curry and Russell have similar skill sets, sending Russell out for draft picks and an offensively gifted player like Wiggins who is better off the ball made sense.

Assuming Curry and Thompson are healthy for next season, Golden State's 2020-21 starting lineup could look something like this:

PG - Stephen Curry

SG - Klay Thompson

SF - Andrew Wiggins

PF - Draymond Green

C - Kevon Looney

If the Warriors land a top pick in the 2020 NBA draft and use it to select former Memphis center James Wiseman in an effort to push Looney to the bench, then head coach Steve Kerr could have an even more potent lineup at his disposal.

This season has been a painful one for the Warriors and their fans after reaching five consecutive NBA Finals, but by adding a potential great fit to their system in Wiggins and more draft capital, the Dubs are set up for success moving forward.

Given the type of talent Golden State has lined up, it won't be at all surprising if the team goes from worst this season to first next season.