Warriors' Updated Roster, Lineup After D'Angelo Russell, Andrew Wiggins Trade

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors shook up their roster significantly ahead of Thursday's trade deadline with a blockbuster deal that saw them send guard D'Angelo Russell and other pieces to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package that includes guard Andrew Wiggins.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors dealt Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Minnesota for Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick.

When taking into account Golden State sending Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to the Philadelphia 76ers in a Wednesday night trade as well, here is where the Warriors' roster stands:

  • G - Ky Bowman
  • F - Marquese Chriss
  • G - Stephen Curry (injured)
  • F - Draymond Green
  • G - Damion Lee
  • F - Kevin Looney
  • F - Eric Paschall
  • G - Jordan Poole
  • F - Alen Smailagic
  • G - Klay Thompson (injured)
  • G - Andrew Wiggins

Both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are out with significant injuries. While Thompson may miss the entire 2019-20 season with a knee injury, Curry and the Warriors are reportedly hopeful that he will return from a broken hand in March.

Until Curry and/or Thompson return, the Warriors' starting lineup will likely look something like this, barring other personnel maneuvers:

  • PG - Ky Bowman
  • SG - Andrew Wiggins
  • SF - Damion Lee
  • PF - Draymond Green
  • C - Kevon Looney
  • Sixth Man - Eric Paschall

There are significant holes in that lineup at point guard, small forward and center, but if Curry returns in March, a lineup that includes him, Wiggins and Draymond Green should at least make Golden State far more competitive.

Since the Warriors have an NBA-worst 12-40 record, this trade was made with an eye toward next season and beyond. Since Curry and Russell have similar skill sets, sending Russell out for draft picks and an offensively gifted player like Wiggins who is better off the ball made sense.

Assuming Curry and Thompson are healthy for next season, Golden State's 2020-21 starting lineup could look something like this:

  • PG - Stephen Curry
  • SG - Klay Thompson
  • SF - Andrew Wiggins
  • PF - Draymond Green
  • C - Kevon Looney

If the Warriors land a top pick in the 2020 NBA draft and use it to select former Memphis center James Wiseman in an effort to push Looney to the bench, then head coach Steve Kerr could have an even more potent lineup at his disposal.

This season has been a painful one for the Warriors and their fans after reaching five consecutive NBA Finals, but by adding a potential great fit to their system in Wiggins and more draft capital, the Dubs are set up for success moving forward.

Given the type of talent Golden State has lined up, it won't be at all surprising if the team goes from worst this season to first next season.    

Related

    Report: Marcus Morris Traded to Clips

    Knicks and Clippers have reached agreement on Marcus Morris trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Marcus Morris Traded to Clips

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cavs Trading for Drummond 🚨

    Cleveland will send Brandon Knight, John Henson and a 2nd-round pick to Detroit for Andre Drummond

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs Trading for Drummond 🚨

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Clippers Closing in on Marcus Morris

    Los Angeles and New York are 'seriously engaged' in Marcus Morris trade talks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Clippers Closing in on Marcus Morris

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: D-Lo Traded to the Wolves 🚨

    Warriors send Russell to Wolves for package including Andrew Wiggins, 2021 protected 1st-rd pick and 2021 2nd-rd pick

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Report: D-Lo Traded to the Wolves 🚨

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report