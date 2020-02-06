Knicks Rumors: Reggie Bullock 'An Attractive Addition' Ahead of Trade Deadline

Knicks Rumors: Reggie Bullock 'An Attractive Addition' Ahead of Trade DeadlineFebruary 6, 2020
Jason Miller/Getty Images
Add Reggie Bullock to the list of New York Knicks veterans who could be on the move before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.
According to Steve Popper of Newsday, Bullock is considered an "attractive addition" for some teams around the league:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Perfect Storm Is Brewing for Knicks’ KAT Push