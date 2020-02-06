Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: 'Increased Likelihood' Pistons Keep C at Deadline

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Center Andre Drummond reportedly may stay put despite the Detroit Pistons' efforts to deal him ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, there is an "increased likelihood" that Drummond will remain with the Pistons past the deadline.

Drummond is a two-time All-Star and one of the NBA's premier rebounders, but since he can opt out of his contract and become a free agent at the end of the season, the Pistons had reportedly been exploring trade possibilities.

The Pistons and Atlanta Hawks were engaged in trade talks focused on Drummond in January, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, Atlanta has since acquired center Clint Capela from the Houston Rockets as part of a four-team trade, per Wojnarowski.

Drummond, 26, is enjoying arguably the best season of his career with averages of 17.8 points, 15.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. With forward Blake Griffin potentially on the shelf for the remainder of the year, Drummond is essentially the last star standing in Detroit.

Even at 19-34, the Pistons are technically in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They are in 10th place and trail the Orlando Magic by four games for the No. 8 seed.

They reached the postseason last year but got swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks. If they make it back to the playoffs, they will likely face a similar result.

It makes sense for the Pistons to shop Drummond, but his contract situation makes it difficult for them to receive fair compensation in exchange for the three-time NBA rebounding champion.

Drummond's opt-out clause means he could be nothing more than a rental. If a team that trades for him can't get assurance that he will at least opt in for next season, then there isn't much incentive to part with significant assets to land him.

It may now be in Detroit's best interest to keep Drummond and either hope for him to opt in or try to work out a long-term contract extension.

Even if he merely opts in, it could allow the Pistons to put him back on the block during the offseason and receive a better return since the team that acquires him would have him for a full season.

The Pistons clearly don't have the upper hand in current trade negotiations involving Drummond. If they decide to keep him, it will confirm that teams were unwilling to part with much for a player who may be a free agent in a few months.