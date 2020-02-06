Bulls Trade Rumors: Latest on Thad Young, Denzel Valentine Ahead of Deadline

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The market for Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young is reportedly "surprisingly quiet" ahead of the 2020 NBA trade deadline Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the update and noted the Bulls have also fielded some calls about swingman Denzel Valentine, but those have yielded "nothing of substance."

Young signed with Chicago in July, but his role has been significantly reduced compared to his previous three seasons as a member of the Indiana Pacers. His minutes per game have dropped markedly over the past two years (30.7 to 23.4), and he's averaging just 9.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 51 games.

The 31-year-old New Orleans native, who's also made stops with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets during a 13-year NBA career, addressed the trade rumors last month.

"I'm just playing basketball. I'm a Chicago Bull. Whatever happens happens. I understand it's a business," he told K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. "If I'm traded, I'm traded and have to go to the next city. If I'm not, then I'm here with my brothers, here with my teammates, and ready to fight."

Although Young has struggled to make a consistent impact in his lesser role this season, he ranked 12th among power forwards in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus last year.

Meanwhile, Valentine has struggled to reach expectations since the Bulls selected him with the 14th overall pick in the 2016 draft.

He's averaged 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 164 career appearances, and he's logging just 12.2 minutes per game this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as potential landing spots for the former lottery pick ahead of the deadline, per Johnson.

A moderate shakeup at the deadline could come at a perfect time for the Bulls, who've dropped three straight contests to fall 3.5 games behind the Orlando Magic for the final playoff spot in the East.