PSG's Thomas Meunier Talks Erling Haaland Ahead of UCL Matchup with Dortmund

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier believes that while Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund carry plenty of attacking threat, the team are vulnerable at the back.

PSG will face Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, with the first leg in Germany on February 18.

Per Goal's Robin Bairner, when asked about Haaland, Meunier said:

"Fear him? I don't know him especially.

"He's got very good numbers, which underline that Dortmund score an enormous number of goals, but they're also a team that concedes a lot of goals.

"On paper, PSG can beat any team. It's up to us to ensure that we qualify."

The 19-year-old joined Dortmund in January after an incredible first half of the campaign with Red Bull Salzburg.

He scored 28 goals and laid on seven assists in just 22 matches for the Austrian side. His efforts included scoring eight times in the Champions League group stage against Liverpool, Napoli and Genk.

Haaland has remained in red-hot form since his move:

Against Union Berlin on Saturday, he scored twice in a 5-0 win:

Dortmund have scored five in each of his three Bundesliga matches, such is their impressive attacking prowess.

Jadon Sancho is also having an outstanding campaign, having plundered 15 goals and 16 assists in all competitions this season, while Marco Reus has 12 and seven to his name, respectively.

PSG have an incredible array of firepower of their own, though, with attacking options including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Pablo Sarabia.

Between them, they have 81 goals and 50 assists in all competitions in this campaign.

Of the two sides, the Parisians seem to be the better equipped to handle the other at the back, though.

Dortmund have shipped 28 goals in 20 Bundesliga games this term, as well as conceding eight goals in the Champions League group stage against Barcelona, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague.

PSG have let in just 15 goals in 23 Ligue 1 matches and kept five clean sheets in their European group, conceding only away at Real Madrid.