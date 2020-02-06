NBA All-Star Draft 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters and Mock Draft

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

LeBron James, you are now on the clock for the 2020 NBA All-Star draft.

For the second straight year, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar will open the All-Star Game's playground-style draft by selecting a player with the No. 1 overall pick. And just like in 2019, he is looking to assemble a team that can take down a squad led by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

James and Antetokounmpo received the most votes during All-Star voting, which led to them being the captains for the draft that is set to take place Thursday night.

James has the first pick in the first (starters) round, while the Milwaukee Bucks man will have the first pick in the second and final (reserves) round.

The All-Star Game will take place Feb. 16 at United Center in Chicago.

Here's a look at everything else you need to know for the draft, including the pool of available players and a mock for how it could unfold.

2020 NBA All-Star Draft

When: Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: TNT and TNTDrama.com

Captains: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Draft Pools

Starters

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

Mock Draft

Starters

1. Team LeBron: Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

2. Team Giannis: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

3. Team LeBron: James Harden, Houston Rockets

4. Team Giannis: Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

5. Team LeBron: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

6. Team Giannis: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

7. Team LeBron: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

8. Team Giannis: Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

Reserves

1. Team Giannis: Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

2. Team LeBron: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

3. Team Giannis: Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

4. Team LeBron: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

5. Team Giannis: Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

6. Team LeBron: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

7. Team Giannis: Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

8. Team LeBron: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

9. Team Giannis: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

10. Team LeBron: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

11. Team Giannis: Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

12. Team LeBron: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

13. Team Giannis: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

14. Team LeBron: Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

What better way to build team chemistry than by drafting your teammate to open the All-Star draft?

It doesn't hurt that Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the NBA. Both are reasons why James will open this year's draft by picking his Lakers teammate. Together, they've had a tremendous start to the season, helping Los Angeles begin 38-11, which has it in first place in the Western Conference.

Although James will have Davis as an All-Star teammate, that's going to cause him to miss out on Luka Doncic, who had the third-most votes during All-Star starters voting behind only the two captains.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting players in the NBA in only his second season, as he's averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists through 43 games. Those numbers are all improvements from his rookie campaign.

It will be exciting to see Doncic on the court with the league's other best players, which could help his stardom rise even more with a thrilling performance on the national stage.

Like James drafting Davis, expect Antetokounmpo to draft the only one of his teammates who is an All-Star. He has the first pick in the reserves round, so he should use that selection on Khris Middleton.

That's exactly what happened last year, as both players were All-Star selections and Antetokounmpo drafted the 28-year-old to open the second round.

Middleton is averaging 20.3 points through 43 games, and that would be a career high if he finishes with a similar number.

While somebody will have to be the last pick in this draft, it doesn't really matter which player that ends up being, as all of these guys will be honored to be included in the All-Star festivities. And each of them is a top player, hence the reason they were selected to play in the game.

Don't expect a lot of defense, though. Just sit back and enjoy watching these stars shoot 3-pointers and throw down dunks in a game that is more about fun than serious competition.