Video: Watch as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Reunite After Warriors vs. Nets

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are both dealing with injuries this season, but neither would miss an opportunity to link back up when the Golden State Warriors visited the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Proving there are no hard feelings after the small forward left via free agency last offseason, Curry and Durant embraced postgame, sharing a few moments on the court following the Nets' 129-88 victory.

Regardless of how things ended, Durant won two Finals MVPs and two titles with Curry in the Bay Area, and there's no question their Warriors rosters will always be mentioned among the greatest ever.

That all seemed in the distant past Wednesday with both All-Stars on the sidelines. For Golden State fans, it at least provided one of the more heartwarming moments of the season—along with Curry back on the floor pregame launching threes from Brooklyn's logo.