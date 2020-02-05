49ers' Emmanuel Sanders Says He's Watched Super Bowl Loss 'At Least 5, 6 Times'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

While some might not want to look back on a devastating loss, San Francisco 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders can't stop reviewing what went wrong in the Super Bowl.

"I've watched the Super Bowl at least five, six times," Sanders told reporters Wednesday.

The 49ers held a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday but let it slip away for an eventual 31-20 loss.

Sanders explained why he keeps rewatching the game:

"For some reason, you're watching a movie and it's like watching the Titanic and you hope the ship just don't sink and, for some reason, the ship just keeps sinking over and over. And you go back and watch the game and you just hope that all the plays that we left out there and the possible opportunities that we could have come out victorious. But we didn't. That's the reality."

Sanders finished with three catches for 38 yards, although he had arguably the best opportunity to help his team escape with a win.

With the 49ers down 24-20 with under two minutes remaining, the receiver beat his man and was open for a potential 51-yard, go-ahead score. However, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo overthrew the deep shot and was sacked on fourth down one play later.

Sanders joined the 49ers in a midseason trade from the Denver Broncos, and the pending free agent appears ready for another try with this team.

"Now we've got to move on and look forward to next year and this offseason of grinding and trying to get back and trying to win it again," he said Wednesday.

While Sanders is one of the few players on the roster who have won a Super Bowl before, he clearly took the loss hard and is aiming for a better result next season.