Chiefs Parade 2020: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

It had been 50 years since the Kansas City Chiefs won a Super Bowl. The city and team put on a celebration Wednesday worthy of five decades' worth of frustration.

Beers were chugged, speeches were made and countless hours of work productivity were lost in Kansas City on Wednesday, as the Chiefs took to the street for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

Let's start with the chugging because, let's be honest, the sight of athletic marvels chugging beverages like it's Friday night at a frat house will never get old. Here is Patrick Mahomes once again showing off his accuracy from long range as he pours a full beer into Travis Kelce's mouth:

Don't worry, though, Mahomes got into the mix himself with his best Stone Cold Steve Austin impersonation:

Underrated, as always: The person who can accurately throw a beer from that distance. Many carpets have needed deep cleaning in houses nationwide because of less accurate tosses.

Mahomes is also probably more accurate than 75 percent of NFL quarterbacks, even with a beer buzz: