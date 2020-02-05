Chiefs Parade 2020: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

Chiefs Parade 2020: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and MoreFebruary 5, 2020
It had been 50 years since the Kansas City Chiefs won a Super Bowl. The city and team put on a celebration Wednesday worthy of five decades' worth of frustration.
Beers were chugged, speeches were made and countless hours of work productivity were lost in Kansas City on Wednesday, as the Chiefs took to the street for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration.
Let's start with the chugging because, let's be honest, the sight of athletic marvels chugging beverages like it's Friday night at a frat house will never get old. Here is Patrick Mahomes once again showing off his accuracy from long range as he pours a full beer into Travis Kelce's mouth:
Don't worry, though, Mahomes got into the mix himself with his best Stone Cold Steve Austin impersonation:
Underrated, as always: The person who can accurately throw a beer from that distance. Many carpets have needed deep cleaning in houses nationwide because of less accurate tosses.
Mahomes is also probably more accurate than 75 percent of NFL quarterbacks, even with a beer buzz:
"When I became the starter for Kansas City, the first thing I wanted to do was bring the Lamar Hunt trophy back to Kansas City, back to this organization," Mahomes told the crowd. "And the second-most important thing I wanted to do was bring the Lombardi Trophy to the best coach in the National Football League."
Kelce, who had to live up to his brother Jason's performance a couple of years ago in the Philadelphia Eagles parade, more than held his own in a head-to-head competition of litness:
Coach Andy Reid got to close out the ceremony by beating on the drum as the crowd cheered him on:
"Next year we're coming right back here," Reid said. "One more time, baby. One more time."
