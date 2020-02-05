Raiders Rumors: RB Jalen Richard, Las Vegas Agree to Contract Extension

Harry How/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jalen Richard agreed to a contract extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The veteran running back was set to be a free agent, having signed a one-year, $3 million deal for the 2019 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

