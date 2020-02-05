Raiders Rumors: RB Jalen Richard, Las Vegas Agree to Contract Extension

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2020

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 22: Jalen Richard #30 of the Oakland Raiders runs for a first down on a fourth down during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on December 22, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jalen Richard agreed to a contract extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The veteran running back was set to be a free agent, having signed a one-year, $3 million deal for the 2019 season.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

