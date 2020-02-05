Sting Rumors, Killer Kross' WWE Contract and Eric Bischoff on AEW's Jon Moxley

Don Feria/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Reportedly Discussed Sting for Super ShowDown

Just three weeks away from WWE's return to Saudi Arabia, PWInsider.com (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.) reported company officials "made a push a few weeks back" about possibly using Sting on the Super ShowDown event.

The report noted those talks died down as of Monday's Raw, nor was it clear in what capacity Sting might have been used.

Sting hasn't appeared on WWE television since a brief showing on Raw for Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebration in February 2019. The Hall-of-Famer has retired from in-ring competition after suffering a neck injury in his final match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015.

One hallmark of WWE events in Saudi Arabia is the use of legends to boost the show's profile. Shawn Michaels came out of retirement in November 2018 for a one-off tag team match with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel.

Flair and Hulk Hogan were team captains for a 10-man tag match at Crown Jewel last October. Sting could be used in a managerial capacity just to get him on the show, but it doesn't sound like there is an idea for him to be on the Feb. 27 show.

Killer Kross Reports to Performance Center

WWE continues to stockpile talent, with Killer Kross joining Timothy Thatcher as the newest arrivals to the Performance Center this week.

Kross has been wrestling since 2014 and made his debut with a major promotion the following year in Global Force Wrestling. The Las Vegas native has also spent time in Lucha Underground, AAA, Impact Wrestling and Major League Wrestling.

WWE also noted Kross was recognized as a rising star by the Cauliflower Alley Club in 2018.

One advantage WWE has over other promotions is its television exposure. Running three live shows each week gives the company an opportunity to use more people and make them into household names in the blink of an eye.

For someone like Killer Kross, his high-flying lucha style should make it easy for him to stand out on whichever brand he eventually goes to.

Eric Bischoff Talks About Jon Moxley

As Jon Moxley prepares to headline AEW's Revolution pay-per-view on Feb. 29, Eric Bischoff spoke about him potentially being the top guy in the promotion.

On his 83 Weeks podcast (h/t Marco Rovere of Wrestling Inc.), Bischoff doesn't think Moxley is quite ready to carry AEW on his back.

"Not yet," he said. "I gotta be honest, I like his character, I like his work, I like the fact that he is kind of this enigma in a way. There's a lot of things I like about him, but the top guy? If I'm being honest, no I don't."

Bischoff added he finds Moxley's character "two dimensional" and would like to see him find more "depth" to get where Chris Jericho is at.

AEW would seem to disagree with Bischoff's assessment since Moxley will be challenging Jericho for the world championship on the company's first pay-per-view of 2020.

In fact, this will be Moxley's second straight pay-per-view main event. He defeated Kenny Omega in a non-sanctioned match at Full Gear last November.

This doesn't guarantee that Moxley will beat Jericho, who has been an invaluable asset for the new promotion, for the title. But the former Dean Ambrose would be a worthy champion if he happens to win the crown.