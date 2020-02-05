Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Says Kareem Hunt Police Incident Is 'Not Acceptable'

Phil Long/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam had a stern reaction to Kareem Hunt getting pulled over by police last month.

"It's not good. Kareem knows he's got to do better," Haslam told reporters Wednesday. "... What he did was not acceptable. He's got to do better."

Hunt was pulled over for speeding on Jan. 21, and while the police found vodka and marijuana in his car, he was not charged for either. The video of the stop featured Hunt admitting to the officer that he wouldn't pass a league drug test if he was cited for marijuana.

"It's the offseason," Hunt said. "Sorry I was having a good time."

"We have and will continue to work closely with Kareem," Haslam said of Hunt. "But he knows our expectations are higher than what he showed a week or two ago."

Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 after a video was released of him kicking and shoving a woman in a hotel.

The Browns signed the running back in February, keeping him through his eight-game suspension before he was able to contribute for the final eight games of the 2019 season.

Haslam said last July that Hunt was undergoing counseling and indicated he would have to remain in good standing to stay with the team.

"Kareem understands what he has to do to continue being part of the Cleveland Browns," he said, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.

Another incident has now created more question marks about the player's future with the team as he enters restricted free agency.

The 24-year-old has played well on the field in his career, winning a rushing title as a rookie before scoring 14 total touchdowns in 11 games in 2018. He finished last season with 464 yards from scrimmage on limited touches while splitting time with Nick Chubb.