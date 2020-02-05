National Signing Day 2020: Recruit Commitments, Comments and Twitter Reaction

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

National signing day is in the books as schools put the finishing touches on their 2020 recruiting classes.

What was once one of the biggest days of the college football offseason has become anticlimactic after the NCAA opened up the early signing period in December. Many of the country's best recruits took advantage of that window to sign their letters of intent.

As a result, there was little movement in the team rankings. Here's a look at where the top schools in the country stand Wednesday, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

2020 Team Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Clemson

4. LSU

5. Ohio State

6. Texas A&M

7. Auburn

8. Florida

9. Texas

10. Tennessee

11. Oklahoma

12. Oregon

13. Miami

14. Michigan

15. Penn State

16. Washington

17. Notre Dame

18. South Carolina

19. North Carolina

20. Nebraska

21. Stanford

22. Florida State

23. Arizona State

24. Kentucky

25. Wisconsin

Jordan Burch committed to South Carolina during the early signing period but never officially signed his letter of intent. Burch is the No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 8 player overall, so his decision naturally led to some consternation in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Columbia native affirmed his allegiance to the Gamecocks.

However, Burch's move to South Carolina isn't yet official.

Intrigue continues to surround 5-star running back Zachary Evans, who signed with Georgia but was released from his commitment in January. Evans ranks second at his position, having run for 4,867 yards and 76 touchdowns over his last three years of high school.

Despite losing Evans, Georgia still put together the top-ranked class. The Bulldogs bolstered their offensive line Wednesday by adding the No. 2 offensive tackle (Broderick Jones) and No. 1 center (Sedrick Van Pran).

"This latest signing period if more of an adjustment to what maybe you lost, or lost early outs, or where you think you have holes at," head coach Kirby Smart said, per the Telegraph's Brandon Sudge. "We think we were able to fill a lot of those holes, we feel like we've got a very balanced class."

Elsewhere in the SEC, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, who left Georgia to take the Razorbacks' job, worked quickly to snag 4-star recruits Marcus Henderson and Malik Hornsby. Henderson is the 15th-best offensive guard, and Hornsby is the eighth-best dual-threat quarterback.

Arkansas is 29th in the team rankings, a slight drop from 23rd in 2019 but impressive nonetheless since Pittman was only hired in December.

Oregon pulled off one of the bigger surprises by getting Jayson Jones, the No. 32 defensive tackle. Jones originally committed to Alabama but hadn't yet signed and made his final choice Wednesday.

It wouldn't be entirely accurate to say the new structure of the signing period hurt USC on the recruiting trail, but head coach Clay Helton and his staff were limited in how they could bolster their 2020 class.

Under the old rules, the Trojans might have been able to make a last-ditch effort to flip any recruits who had committed to other schools or sign those who were undecided. Heading into Wednesday, however, the majority of the 4- and 5-star prospects were off the board entirely.

The Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje noted this was the first year since 2012 that USC failed to sign a quarterback for its incoming class.

The Trojans hitched their wagons to Helton for 2020, so he's obviously not going anywhere right now. He'll eventually have to answer for such a disappointing return on the recruiting trail and might effectively be a lame duck by the time the season starts.

Recruit info is courtesy of 247Sports.