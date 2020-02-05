Ex-Broncos OC Rich Scangarello Reportedly Joins Eagles Coaching Staff

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly added Rich Scangarello to the coaching staff, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Former Mississippi State pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Andrew Breiner will also have a role with the Eagles, per Tim McManus of ESPN.

Scangarello spent last season as the offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos but was fired after just one year. The squad finished 2019 ranked 28th in the NFL in both total yards and points scored.

However, rookie Broncos quarterback Drew Lock played well in five starts from Weeks 13 to 17 after developing over the course of the season.

Scangarello served as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks coach in 2017 and 2018. He's held similar roles at the college level while also spending time as an offensive quality control coach with the Falcons and Raiders.

His experience could make him a valuable addition to the Eagles staff, which will try to get the offense back on track after an inconsistent season. Quarterback Carson Wentz played a 16-game season for the first time since his rookie year, but his 93.1 quarterback rating was his lowest since that debut campaign.

The Eagles are yet to announce a new offensive coordinator since firing Mike Groh in January, although they've added passing game coordinator to quarterbacks coach Press Taylor's title, per Pelissero. Along with offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland and assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley, there are a lot of experienced voices in the room under head coach Doug Pederson.