Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors: Pelicans Haven't Gotten 'Overwhelming Offer' for PG

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly waiting to see if they receive an "overwhelming offer" for point guard Jrue Holiday ahead of the 2020 NBA trade deadline Thursday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday the Pelicans are "content" with keeping Holiday if a significant proposal doesn't materialize.

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are among the "many teams who have expressed interest" in the 2009 first-round pick, but they both may need a third team involved to make a deal work, per ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Holiday has averaged 19.4 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 42 appearances for New Orleans during the 2019-20 season. But the question is whether he's the right fit for the Pelicans moving forward.

Brandon Ingram has emerged as the team's go-to scoring threat as part of a breakout campaign, and first overall pick Zion Williamson recently returned to further complicate the offensive pecking order.

Lonzo Ball, whose overall shooting struggles have continued despite an uptick in three-point percentage, is a more natural point guard than Holiday, who has spent most of the campaign at the 2. But that's a spot where NOLA has depth in JJ Redick, Josh Hart, E'Twaun Moore and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The standings and the veteran guard's contract are also factors.

New Orleans is 12th in the Western Conference at 20-31, which leaves the team 5.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the West's final playoff berth. Williamson's return bolstered the Pelicans' postseason hopes, but it's still an uphill battle, with six teams likely fighting for one spot.

Meanwhile, Holiday is in the third season of a five-year, $131.8 million contract that features one more guaranteed year followed by a player option for the 2021-22 campaign. So this year's trade deadline may represent the front office's best chance to get maximum value.

The 29-year-old UCLA product told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated in November he was intrigued by the franchise's potential and wanted to stay in New Orleans for the long haul.

"I wanted to stay here and see what we can do," Holiday said. "A lot of the times, too, there was a point where we weren't healthy or something happened or whatever it was. I always felt like our full potential was always taken from us because whatever the circumstance may be. I'm still hopeful and encouraged. I'm still ready to go out and hoop."

Now the Pelicans face a complex situation, with their championship window set to open in the coming years thanks to the foundation being set by Ingram and Williamson. Deciding whether Holiday is part of the long-term puzzle is perhaps the most important question, and it may be answered by Thursday afternoon if the right offer comes along.