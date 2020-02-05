Derby Boss Phillip Cocu: Wayne Rooney, Man United Reunion Will Be 'Beautiful'

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu is eagerly anticipating a "beautiful game" when Rams captain Wayne Rooney takes on his former side Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Derby booked their place in the next round with a 4-2 win over Northampton Town on Tuesday, and they'll host United at Pride Park on March 5.

Per Tom Doyle of the Evening Standard, Cocu said of Rooney:

"He's going to face the club where he had a wonderful career so of course it is special. He comes back from the States, joins us and now plays his old club where he had a great career. We have to wait for a month but I'm sure he'll be ready.

"It will be a beautiful game not just for Wayne, but everyone at the club. It's a great game to look forward to and we will also try to win it, against a strong opponent."

Rooney netted a penalty for the Rams in their fourth-round replay with Northampton:

The 34-year-old has now scored in three consecutive games for his new side, whom he joined as a player-coach after leaving D.C. United following two seasons in Major League Soccer.

He also has two assists in his eight appearances for Derby.

Rooney spent the bulk of his career at Old Trafford, where he returned 253 goals and 156 assists in 559 appearances. He is their all-time record goalscorer and sixth in the club's appearance charts.

During his time at the club, he won five Premier League titles and four League Cups, while he also won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and FA Cup once apiece, among other honours.

He hasn't had much success when playing against the Red Devils, though:

Nor have Derby fared too well when playing United. Their meeting in March will be the sixth time since 2009 that they've been drawn against them in domestic cup competition, and the Premier League outfit have come out on top in four of their last five games.

However, the Rams did triumph on penalties in the most recent of those after holding United to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup last season.