Christian Eriksen Felt Like a 'Black Sheep' at Spurs, Talks Manchester United

New Inter Milan signing Christian Eriksen has opened up on previous talks regarding a transfer to Manchester United and said he was cast as "the black sheep" at Tottenham Hotspur prior to his January exit.

Eriksen, 27, joined the Nerazzurri for €20 million (£16.9 million) during the winter transfer window, ending his six-and-a-half-year tenure at Tottenham before his contract was due to expire this summer.

The Denmark international told BBC Sport's Simon Stone that United were in the running to sign him "for a few years," but the prospect of joining Italian giants Inter was ultimately too tempting:

"For a few years [United were interested], but it was never really likely. We did speak to them of course, and we did hear what was possible and what wasn't possible. But, in the end, [for] me personally, I wanted a new challenge. To stay in the Premier League would have been an easy solution.

"Of course, staying at Tottenham would also have been a solution but, for me, it just came down to wanting to try a new challenge in a new country. Once Inter came up it really wasn't a difficult choice."

Eriksen—who turns 28 on February 14—was a key figure for much of his career in north London, but he started in only three of his last 12 Premier League appearances after Jose Mourinho took charge of the team.

He suggested it's only natural that a player with an uncertain future at the club be portrayed as the villain:

Spurs lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the final of last season's UEFA Champions League, and a runner-up finish in the 2015 Carabao Cup was the only other final Tottenham reached during Eriksen's time at the club.

The former Ajax star defended his approach in the weeks and months leading up to his Premier League exit, however, suggesting his honesty is what stirred critics:

"But that is the thing. If you have a short contract, you will be the black sheep. Of course, I did the interview. I was very honest. I felt I had to be honest. I didn't want to hide like a lot of players do. Everyone is different. I was honest. I wanted to say it out loud.

"I did get the blame for a lot of stuff, for being the bad guy. I read I was the bad person in the changing room, that ever since I said I wanted to leave, it was no good me being there. To be honest, over the last few years, if anything came up, any player would think about leaving but I was the guy who said it publicly."

It's fair to assume the midfielder's silverware aspirations—at least in the short term—will be better served playing under Antonio Conte at Inter, who recently lost the lead in Serie A and trail Juventus by three points.

Eriksen said he thought "Mourinho did well" in his approach after learning his player wanted to leave, offering an understanding response despite being mostly relegated to the bench prior to his departure.

Giovani Lo Celso looks set to take Eriksen's spot in midfield after the club confirmed his permanent transfer from Real Betis in January.

Tottenham podcaster Chris Miller recently hailed the Argentinian's energetic contribution following his former team-mate's move to the San Siro:

Eriksen—who made his full Inter debut in a 2-0 win over Udinese on Sunday—said he's joined a "very nice group of people and players," one with familiar faces like ex-United pair Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young.

His future seems set in stone for the time being, at least, after he signed a contract with the Nerazzurri until 2024.