Ohio State Football Recruiting 2020: Top Remaining Recruits, Class Predictions

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to add one final piece to their 2020 recruiting class during Wednesday's National Signing Day.

Head coach Ryan Day and his staff did the bulk of their work ahead of the December signing period, which left them with one more roster spot to fill.

Four-star athlete Cameron Martinez announced January 28 that he will fulfill his verbal commitment to the Buckeyes by signing a national letter of intent Wednesday.

Ohio State currently owns the fifth-best recruiting class, which is headlined by a trio of five-star recruits.

Remaining Recruits

Cameron Martinez, ATH, Muskegon HS (Muskegon, Michigan)

Martinez confirmed his status inside Ohio State's recruiting class with a tweet last week, so there is expected to be zero drama surrounding the Buckeyes Wednesday.

The four-star athlete is ranked as the No. 322 overall prospect in the class of 2020 and the 14th-best athlete.

One of the notable things about Martinez is he is coming to Columbus, Ohio, from the state of Michigan.

He joins offensive tackle Grant Toutant as players to come south from the state of the Buckeyes' biggest rival, the Michigan Wolverines.

Martinez was recruited the most by former Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, according to 247 Sports.

Hafley took the head coaching job at Boston College, but that did not end up affecting Martinez's final decision.

Class Prediction

Final Ranking: No. 5

Since most of the teams around the Buckeyes in the overall rankings have nearly completed their recruiting classes, there should not be significant movement after Wednesday.

Day put together a strong class headlined by the No. 3 and No. 9 overall prospects in the class in wide receiver Julian Fleming and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Three of the five highest-rated players in Ohio State's class are wide receivers, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba was ranked No. 28 overall and Gee Scott Jr. was 65th.

Those players should help fill in spots on the wide receiver depth chart after K.J. Hill and Binjimen Victor graduated.

Ohio State also put together a diverse recruiting class from across the United States, as its top five recruits came from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, California and Washington.

In total, Day and his staff gained players from 13 different states, but the largest collection still comes from Ohio.

By putting together the fifth-best recruiting class, Day replenished the depth chart while adding more quality players, which should help the program remain at, or near, the top of the Big Ten for years to come.

Recruiting information from 247Sports