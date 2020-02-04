Damian Lillard and All Contestants Revealed for 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Damian Lillard, Buddy Hield, Trae Young, Joe Harris, Duncan Robinson, Zach LaVine, Devonte' Graham and Davis Bertans were named as the participants in the 2020 NBA Three-Point Contest on Tuesday.

While the participants were mostly reported before the announcement, the NBA added a wrinkle to the contest with the announcement of two "Dew Zone" shots. The Dew Zone shots, worth three points apiece, are from six feet beyond the three-point arc.

As players continue to attempt more shots from farther distance, the Dew Zone will more accurately represent the abilities of the game's best three-point shooters. To compensate for the change, players will be given 1:05 to complete a round rather than one minute. The maximum score has also increased to 46 points from 40.

Lillard and Young appear the likeliest to benefit from the new rule, as they're two of the best deep-deep-range shooters in basketball. Lillard will be competing for the third time in the three-point contest but looking for his first win. He was knocked out in the first round in both of his previous appearances (2014, 2019).

Young, who was selected to his first All-Star Game, is also making his three-point debut. His shot chart may be the most daring of any player in the event; the vast majority of Young's threes are from at least a full step beyond the three-point arc.

Harris is the event's defending champion and will attempt to become the first back-to-back winner since Jason Kapono in 2007 and 2008. He had considered sitting out the event to rest over the All-Star break.

"I'm looking forward to going back," Harris told reporters. "It's always fun thinking back on it and memories of Charlotte, so I'm looking forward to participating again and competing in Chicago."

Hield is returning after finishing in third place last season. He finished seven points behind Harris after struggling with his early attempts in the finals.

"I'd like to do it again and win it," Hield said, per Alex Kramers of NBA.com. "I haven't shot the ball as efficiently as I want to this year, but I'm a better shooter than my percentage shows."

LaVine's name is the one that will draw the most consternation from fans, most of whom wanted him to go head-to-head with Aaron Gordon in the Slam Dunk Contest. The Chicago Bulls star said he would have participated in the dunk contest and three-point event had he been selected as an All-Star.

Robinson and Graham have emerged as two of the game's most promising shooters from distance this season, seemingly out of near-obscurity.