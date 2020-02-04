Khabib Dismisses Idea of $100M UFC Rematch Against 'Idiot' Conor McGregor

VASILY MAXIMOV/Getty Images

Safe to say Khabib Nurmagomedov is not interested in a rematch with Conor McGregor, even if it was for $100 million.

"Why do I need that kind of money?" Khabib said, per TMZ Sports.

TMZ noted the UFC superstar was responding to comments from his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, suggesting there was $100 million on the table for a rematch in Saudi Arabia.

"There are so many organizations," he continued. "For example, there's not only [soccer] for the blind, there's sambo and other sports. Let [the UFC] give it to them if they don't know what to do with the money. But giving me $100 million for me to beat up that idiot again? I don't think that's rational."

McGregor made a triumphant return to UFC with a victory over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas. The win took less than a minute and suggested McGregor could pose a challenge to Khabib if there ever were a rematch.

UFC president Dana White suggested there could be a rematch, comparing it to some of the legendary boxing rivalries.

"We're looking at Hagler-Hearns," White said, per Cindy Boren of the Washington Post. "We're looking at Ali-Foreman, Ali-Frazier. This is a massive fight with global appeal. It's the fight you make."

Khabib's victory over McGregor at UFC 229 in 2018 was remembered more for what happened outside of the Octagon than inside it.

Boren noted there was "a war of words that included McGregor calling Nurmagomedov's trainer 'a terrorist," and the post-fight brawl that spilled into the stands in Las Vegas.

Khabib was suspended nine months and fined $500,000, while McGregor was suspended six months and fined $50,000.

The bad blood between the two began even earlier when McGregor attacked a bus carrying Khabib and other UFC fighters during UFC 228 media day on April 5, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Khabib is scheduled to put his 28-0 record on the line against Tony Ferguson (25-3) in April's UFC 249 first, and White said McGregor will "probably" fight the winner of the bout during an appearance on the Jim Rome Show (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Fighting).

That may not be the case given Khabib's apparent lack of interest.