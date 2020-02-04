Mark Dantonio Steps Down as MSU HC; Will Remain with School in Some Capacity

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Mark Dantonio is stepping down as the head coach of the Michigan State Spartans football program.

He announced his decision on Tuesday with a lengthy letter thanking the fans, alumni and administration and explained he will "stay on within the university and athletic department in a role involving special projects, especially transitioning our players, both current and incoming, to their next challenges."

According to David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell is considered the "frontrunner" to take over the Spartans program. Cincinnati won 11 games in each of the last two seasons under his direction.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

