Angel Di Maria Says Liverpool's EPL Lead Proves Ligue 1 Is 'Really Competitive'

Liverpool's 22-point lead atop the Premier League is proof the French top flight is stronger than many people realise, according to Paris Saint-Germain maestro Angel Di Maria.

Di Maria offered his thoughts on why Ligue 1 isn't weak when speaking to the division's official website (h/t Bobby Vincent of the Liverpool Echo): "Many feel the league is weaker than others, but look at the other leagues, look at England! Liverpool are streets ahead, and when we build up a similar lead, it's because the league isn't as good? There are fewer star names here, but the league is really competitive."

Ligue 1 has regularly been criticised as a one-team league during PSG's prolonged ownership of the title. Les Parisiens have won six of the last seven titles, usually by healthy margins.

Backed by significant finances brought to bear by their Qatar-based owners, PSG have attracted major stars to the French capital. Di Maria, Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva have been among those who have helped the club boss the division.

Di Maria has won three titles during his time in Paris since his arrival from Manchester United back in 2015. While his ill-fated, £59.7 million move to Old Trafford 12 months earlier lasted just one season, the Argentinian does have some perspective about the differences between competition in England and France.

Competition has appeared to be in short supply during his time in Ligue 1, with his three titles being won by gaps of 31, 13 and 16 points. PSG also appear primed to still wrap up another title comfortably this season. Di Maria and Co. are 12 points clear of Marseille, having lost just three times and scored a league-high 57 goals after 22 games.

Despite the apparent ease with which they are continuing their dominance, Di Maria believes things have become harder for Les Parisiens. Specifically, the 31-year-old noted how "teams have worked out how to play against us. Coaches have formulated plans to play PSG, Marseille, Lyon. It's important and I think that it is helping the league now."

It's a valid point since PSG's three defeats haven't come against familiar rivals Marseille, Lyon or AS Monaco. Instead, Thomas Tuchel's side has lost to Rennes, Stade de Reims and Dijon, proof Ligue 1's lesser lights are becoming tougher for PSG to beat.

Liverpool have avoided a similar problem in England's top flight this season. The Reds have dropped points just once through 25 league games, a 1-1 draw with Manchester United back in October, as part of a record-breaking run:

Defending champions Manchester City suffering injuries at key positions has removed the only obvious threat to Jurgen Klopp's squad. Last season the pair engaged in a memorable title race, with Liverpool losing out by a single point, despite amassing an eye-catching tally of 97.

Those awesome totals vividly illustrated the gulf in class between Liverpool, City and the rest of the league. Big names like Arsenal, United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have fallen way off the pace, with their struggles only underlining how little resistance Liverpool have encountered this season.

One team seizing total control of a domestic league has become increasingly common around Europe. Celtic have long held a tight grip on the title in the Scottish Premier League, while Juventus have won Serie A for eight seasons in a row, and Bayern Munich were last beaten to the Bundesliga crown by Klopp's Borussia Dortmund back in 2012.

Yet despite Di Maria's attempts to garner more respect for Ligue 1, PSG are unlikely to be overtaken any time soon. Even when the club was pipped to the title for a rare time by Monaco in 2017, PSG simply responded by signing their rivals' best player, forward Kylian Mbappe.

It was Di Maria who reminded Mbappe of his responsibilities after the latter reacted angrily when he was substituted during Saturday's 5-0 win over Montpellier.

Di Maria told Canal Plus (h/t Get French Football News): "Kylian wants to score, but the manager decided that he was to come off, there are boys on the bench who want to come on and have the ability, he needs to get that."

Despite Mbappe's tantrum, Les Parisiens are a loaded group who will again make the title race more of a serene canter. Their ability to spend big and supplement Mbappe, Di Maria and others with players of similarly elite quality each summer will keep PSG at the forefront in France.