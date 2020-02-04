Jaguars to Become 1st Team to Play Multiple Games in London in Same Season

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Tuesday that they will become the first NFL team in history to play two home games outside of the United States in the same season when they host back-to-back games at Wembley Stadium in London during the 2020 campaign.

"First, I want to make it clear that our first priority is winning, and anything we do or say away from that will never be more important than giving Jacksonville a team that wins and the community can be proud to call its own," Jags owner Shad Khan said. "We are committed first and foremost to winning, and that commitment drives me and everyone at the Jaguars every day."

Opponents and dates for the London games weren't announced, but the team confirmed its home contests against the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

