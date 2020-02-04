Sassuolo CEO Discusses Jeremie Boga Buyback Clause Amid Chelsea Return Rumours

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has shed light on Chelsea's buyback option for winger Jeremie Boga amid rumours the Blues are planning on bringing him back in the summer.

Carnevali spoke to TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t Sport Witness' Sean Lunt), touching on the great relationship between the two clubs and saying the clause isn't the only deal the two sides could make:

"Chelsea can redeem him in June.

"We have excellent relationships with them, we met them with them before Christmas also for other operations, because we like it as we did with Barcelona, ​​to have a collaborative relationship.

"They can take him back, but we can also do an operation together, we can take him back, there is total openness."

According to Foot Mercato (h/t Lunt), the clause is set at €15 million (roughly £12.7 million). Sassuolo signed Boga for £2.7 million.

The 23-year-old is one of many Chelsea academy starlets who never got a real chance with the senior team, and after a series of loan moves in France, Germany and England, he ended up with Sassuolo in Italy.

Boga has netted six goals and added two assists in Serie A this season, and he has a knack for coming up big against the league's elite teams. He scored in the 2-2 draw against Juventus in December and bagged a beauty in the 4-2 win over AS Roma on Sunday:

His steady development has reportedly caught the eyes of several clubs, and according to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, a summer move seems likely:

Boga told Foot Mercato (h/t Get French Football News) in December he had no regrets over his Chelsea career and left the door open for a return.

It would make sense for Chelsea to use their option, regardless of their long-term plans for Boga. The player has hinted he would welcome a return, so there's nothing standing in the way of a smooth transition in the summer.

The Blues could then capitalise on his strong form and flip him for a profit or keep him around and see whether he could be a regular for the club.