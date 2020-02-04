Paul Pogba Reportedly Tells Manchester United Team-Mates He Wants to Transfer

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Paul Pogba of Manchester United wearing his personalised wrist bands against racism during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on December 26, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba has reportedly told his Manchester United team-mates he wants to leave the club in the summer. 

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, sources have said Pogba's "head is not currently at the club" amid ongoing rumours linking him to Real Madrid and Juventus

Luckhurst added the French midfielder remains popular in the dressing room, and most of United's players understand his position and believe his departure could benefit all parties. 

Pogba, 26, has had limited game time in 2019-20. Due to persistent ankle problems, he has made just five starts in the Premier League this term.

He rejoined United in 2016 from Juventus for a then-world-record fee of £89 million.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has blown hot and cold for the Red Devils ever since, intermittently producing match-winning performances but too often displaying frustrating disinterest.

Rumours of his unrest at Old Trafford have been circling for over a year.

Pogba's departure was tipped when Jose Mourinho was in charge as he did not have a good relationship with the Portuguese.

He initially looked much happier after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer succeeded Mourinho, but his form faded again at Old Trafford as the 2018-19 campaign drew to a close, and exit rumours emerged again.

Pogba then confirmed back in June he would be open to a new challenge:

The France international could still be useful for Solskjaer in the remainder of 2019-20 if he can return to full fitness:

But it is becoming increasingly clear that Pogba is likely in his final months at Old Trafford.

