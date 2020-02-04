D'Angelo Russell on Warriors Trade Rumors: 'I'm Numb to It...I'm Ready for War'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell said Monday he's become accustomed to rumors throughout his five-year NBA career, so he's mentally prepared for anything ahead of the 2020 NBA trade deadline Thursday.

"It bothered me when we were further away from (the deadline)," Russell told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "But when we're closer to it really happening, I'm numb to it. I'm just expecting a phone call. Let me know."

He added: "I'm ready for war. Let's get it. I'm ready for it. I don't have no feelings toward it. I'm just ready for whatever happens."

The Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves have held discussions about a blockbuster deal sending Russell to the Wolves for "significant draft-pick compensation," per Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. They noted the New York Knicks have also showed interest in the guard.

"When I got drafted, I was in a rumor," Russell told Slater. "I've been through it all. Not gonna lie to you. Any rumor you can think of, I've been a part of it. I've seen it (the last couple days). I can't get away from it. You go on social, you see it. You go on TV, you hear it. You talk to the media, they ask you about it. Ain't no getting away from it. But it is what it is."

The 23-year-old Ohio State product is averaging 23.8 points, 6.3 assists, 3.8 threes and 3.7 rebounds across 32 games in his first year with the Warriors. He's served as the team's go-to scoring option with Stephen Curry (broken hand) and Klay Thompson (torn ACL) both sidelined.

Russell, who went to the Dubs in a July trade, hasn't spent more than two seasons with any team as part of a nomadic start to his career. He's hoping to find a place to call home for an extended period, whether it's with Golden State or another organization, per Slater.

"I'm not losing sleep over it," he said. "I just want to be somewhere where it's home and I can unpack my bags, but I'm so comfortable with being uncomfortable nowadays that it is what it is. It's not something you can control, so if it happens sooner rather than later, you're going find out just like everyone else—social, my agent calling me or whatever."

The Warriors own the NBA's worst record at 12-39. Those struggles paired with the return of Curry and Thompson to lead the backcourt next season make it unclear how he fits in Golden State's long-term plans.

In Minnesota, he'd slide in alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins to give the Wolves their foundation for years.