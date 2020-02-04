Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier Undergoes Groin Op, Doubtful for Liverpool

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier has undergone surgery on a groin issue that has kept him out of action since the Spanish Super Cup in January.

He has missed Atleti's last three La Liga games, from which they have earned just one point, as well as their shock extra-time loss to third-tier side Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey.

After successful surgery, though, the Englishman could be back fit again before the end of the month:

Trippier, 29, has been a key part of Diego Simeone's side in 2019-20 following his £20 million summer move to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium from Tottenham Hotspur.

In the first half of the season, he started 15 of Atletico's 19 matches, providing three assists.

The England international's consistency since his move to Spain has made Spurs' decision to sell him look hasty at best:

Atleti's poor run of form since losing the Super Cup on penalties to Real Madrid has seen them drop down to sixth in La Liga:

Simeone will be eager to see Trippier return to action as soon as possible given the Madrid outfit cannot afford many more dropped points and his replacement Sime Vrsaljko hasn't shown the same consistency in his Atleti career.

Equally, the UEFA Champions League is set to resume soon, and Atleti host defending champions Liverpool in the first leg of their last-16 tie on February 18.

If Trippier is not fit enough for that match, he should be back at 100 per cent for the return leg at Anfield on March 11, assuming there are no setbacks in his recovery.