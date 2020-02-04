Report: David Beckham's Inter Miami Willing to Double Luka Modric's Salary

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Inter Miami are reportedly ready to double Luka Modric's salary in order to tempt the midfielder away from Real Madrid.

The Florida-based outfit, part-owned by David Beckham, are set to enter MLS for the 2020 season, which begins at the end of February.

They are still making the final preparations for their debut season, and they include going after both Modric and Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani, per Marca (h/t Football Espana).

The report added Inter Miami are prepared to double Modric's salary, but the Croatian does not want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, where he has a contract until June 2020.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Cavani, meanwhile, was linked with an exit from PSG in the January transfer window.

He stayed put, but with his contract expiring in the summer, it seems all but certain the 32-year-old is in his last few months at the Parc des Princes.

The Uruguayan striker could be devastating in MLS given he still has a supreme goalscoring instinct, and a move to Miami for Cavani seems a genuine possibility.

Modric, though, will likely take more persuading. The rise in prominence of Fede Valverde this season has limited the 34-year-old's opportunities slightly. He has only started 11 of Real's 22 La Liga games this term.

But he remains a crucial component in Zinedine Zidane's side, and unlike last season, it is a side that looks to be going places.

With the Frenchman back at the helm, Real are the front-runners for the La Liga title while Barcelona are struggling for consistency under new manager Quique Setien:

Los Blancos are also in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, and the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

When the draw was made for the last 16 and Real were pitted against Manchester City, the Sky Blues were, for many, favourites to advance.

Now, though, Pep Guardiola's side look vulnerable having won just two of their last five in all competitions, and Real are unbeaten since October.

Modric is unlikely to be considering any departure from the Bernabeu while Real fight for silverware on multiple fronts.