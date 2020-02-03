Knicks Trade Rumors: NYK, Cavs Discussing John Henson; Talks Have 'Cooled'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The New York Knicks were reportedly interested in acquiring yet another power forward, but talks have "cooled."

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers discussed a potential move that would send John Henson to New York as part of the deal. However, the "cooled" part of his report suggests such a trade likely will not go through prior to Thursday's deadline.

Cleveland acquired Henson from the Milwaukee Bucks via trade last season, but he didn't appear in a game for the Cavaliers until 2019-20 because he was recovering from wrist surgery. He has also dealt with injuries this season and has appeared in just 27 games.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported the team planned on playing the University of North Carolina product more with the hope of showcasing him as a potential trade piece before Thursday.

He is averaging 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks on 50 percent shooting from the field this season. At his best, he is a versatile contributor who can help control the boards and score with soft touch around the rim and from mid-range.

Henson averaged as many as 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per night in 2013-14 for the Bucks, but he has been unable to replicate the production since.

Even though Henson can be a solid role player, New York's interest in a power forward is notable considering it has Julius Randle, Marcus Morris Sr., Taj Gibson and Bobby Portis on the roster. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News even wrote an article in July titled "Just how many power forwards can the Knicks sign?"

It appears they will not be trading for Henson and adding to that list.