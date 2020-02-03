Danny Ainge Says Celtics Will Look to Strengthen Bench at 2020 Trade Deadline

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

If the Boston Celtics make any moves prior to Thursday's trade deadline, they will be based around adding more depth on the bench.

Speaking to reporters Monday, general manager Danny Ainge explained the Celtics' priorities leading up to the trade deadline.

"I think our No. 1 need is health," he said. "I think we're going to look to see if there's ways to strengthen the end of our bench. We like all of our guys. We do have probably too many really young guys."

Ainge added around "eight or 10 teams" have reached out to the Celtics about a potential deal thus far.

Ainge's comments come in the wake of ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting the Celtics are among the teams that have engaged with the Houston Rockets about a potential deal for Clint Capela.

Even though center has been cited as a weak spot for Boston, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com noted the team is 2.1 points better defensively with Daniel Theis in the lineup with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.

The Celtics do lack depth outside of their top four players (Tatum, Brown, Hayward and Kemba Walker). Marcus Smart is the only other member of the roster averaging at least 10 points per game, and no one off the bench is shooting better than 32.8 percent from three-point range.

Despite those potential issues, the Celtics are currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 33-15 record. Ainge hasn't been aggressive in making trades during the season, but it sounds like teams will present him with a lot of options over the next three days to possibly consider a move.