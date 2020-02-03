Spurs Trade Rumors: DeMarre Carroll, Marco Belinelli Being Shopped by SAS

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs reportedly are open to trading two of their veterans prior to Thursday's deadline.

According to Jabari Young of CNBC, the Spurs are looking to move DeMarre Carroll and have gone as far as to work with his agent, Mark Bartelstein, to find a landing spot for him after he inked a three-year, $20 million contract last offseason.

They reportedly are also "shopping" Marco Belinelli, although "no serious suitors" have emerged out of concern over his defensive play.

San Antonio is just 22-26 this season and appears well behind the Western Conference championship contenders, but it is also a mere 1.5 games out of the No. 8 seed in the playoff race. Any moves that could potentially help them rebuild for the future would also have to be weighed against their desire to make the playoffs for a 23rd straight season.

"They are 100 percent obsessed with getting that eighth seed," an executive told Young.

Losing Carroll likely wouldn't inhibit their efforts much. He has appeared in just 15 games this season and is averaging 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds a night as an afterthought in the team's rotation.

It is a far cry from when he was a defensive stopper who averaged double-digit scoring figures on the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, but a team may be interested in taking a flier on University of Missouri product with the hope a change in scenery could help him tap into his past production.

Belinelli plays a larger role in San Antonio's rotation and is averaging 5.7 points a night in 43 games. He is best known for his three-point shooting and is connecting on 35 percent of his triples this season.

A contending team that is looking for more outside shooting could see him as a potential answer, but such a suitor is apparently yet to emerge.