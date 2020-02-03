Jon Jones Opens Up About His Chances to Beat Stipe Miocic in UFC Fight

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Jon Jones is ready to defend his UFC light heavyweight championship Saturday at UFC 247, but he already has his sights on an interesting opponent afterward.

The 32-year-old said Monday on the Ariel Helwani Show he wants to fight Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title in his next bout.

"I feel like I could totally beat him, just based on his performances with DC [Daniel Cormier], our speed differences, my fight IQ, my versatility, my faith and confidence," Jones told Helwani (via ESPN.com). "I think I'm the guy to beat him, for sure. And I want to strike while I'm feeling hot."

