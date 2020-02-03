LeBron James Chose Gigi Bryant's Number for ASG Because of Daughter Zhuri

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Empty seats are left for Kobe and Gianna Bryant during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers on January 31, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)
Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James told reporters on Monday that he chose for his All-Star team to wear No. 2 in the annual exhibition game in honor of Gianna Bryant because it reminded him of his own daughter, Zhuri.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's team will wear the No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant.  

Kobe and Gianni Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on the morning of Jan. 26. Ara Zobayan, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Christina Mauser also died in the crash. 

The NBA community has honored the memory of the Bryants and the other victims in a number of ways since the crash, including teams taking eight-second backcourt violations and 24-second shot clock violations at the start of games in remembrance of the two numbers Bryant wore during his career. 

A number of players who traditionally have worn those numbers have chosen to change their numbers after the crash. 

James, in particular, got a "Mamba 4 Lyfe" tattoo in Bryant's memory:

He's also worn several different iterations of Kobe's signature Nike sneaker as a tribute:

On Friday, James also spoke to the crowd at Staples Center before the team's first game back in action since Bryant's death, saying the ceremony before the game was as much a celebration of Bryant's life as it was a memorial of his death.

"This is a celebration of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken down body, the gettin' up, everything, the countless hours," he said, per CNN.com. "The determination to be a great as he could be."

Gianna Bryant, who was 13 at the time of her death, was an aspiring basketball player who dreamed of one day playing for UConn and eventually in the WNBA. 

"The best thing that happens is when we go out and fans would come up to me and she'll be standing next to me, and they'll be like, 'You've gotta have a boy, you and V gotta have a boy. You gotta have somebody to carry on your tradition, the legacy,'" Bryant said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018. "She's like, 'Oy, I got this.' I'm like, 'That's right. Yes, you do, you got this.'"

Related

    All the Latest Trade Deadline Buzz 👀

    Here's every report so far with the deadline only days away ➡️

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    All the Latest Trade Deadline Buzz 👀

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Celtics Eyeing Clint Capela

    Boston has engaged with Houston in trade talks for Capela

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Celtics Eyeing Clint Capela

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tilman Fertitta Looking to Shed Salary

    Rockets owner wants to try and avoid the luxury tax

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Tilman Fertitta Looking to Shed Salary

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest on Kyle Kuzma, Lakers' Interest in Bogdan Bogdanovic

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Latest on Kyle Kuzma, Lakers' Interest in Bogdan Bogdanovic

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report