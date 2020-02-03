Triple H Gifts Chiefs WWE Title, Shane McMahon Rumors and Jon Moxley's AEW Promo

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Triple H Gives Super Bowl Champion Chiefs Custom WWE Championship

On the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs coming from behind to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Triple H revealed WWE's gift to the new world champions.

As seen in the following tweet, The Game and WWE sent a WWE Championship belt with custom Chiefs side plates to the Super Bowl winners:

WWE has made it a tradition in recent years to honor major sports champions and the Chiefs are no exception.

Things were looking dire for Kansas City in the second half when it was facing a 20-10 deficit after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions, but Mahomes threw touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce and running back Damien Williams in the fourth quarter to give them the lead.

A 38-yard touchdown rub by Williams sealed the deal and gave the Chiefs their first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.

It also marked the first title for Andy Reid as a head coach, and may have helped cement his status as a future Hall of Famer.

Latest on Shane's Involvement with WWE

Shane McMahon reportedly hasn't been around WWE much since losing a "Loser Leaves WWE" ladder match to Kevin Owens on SmackDown in October.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Shane-O-Mac isn't working as a backstage producer or agent for WWE either.

There was some speculation than McMahon had taken on that role after Meltzer reported that he helped put together the men's Royal Rumble match won by Drew McIntyre last month.

Prior to losing the match to Owens, McMahon was featured regularly on both Raw and SmackDown, and was one of the company's top heels. In addition to being an authority figure, McMahon wrestled quite often as well.

Shane had 15 matches in 2019, including a WrestleMania bout against The Miz after turning on Miz when they dropped the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to The Usos.

Given how often McMahon was on television, it felt like a portion of the audience was tiring of him, which is likely why the "Loser Leaves WWE" stipulation was utilized.

Shane is seemingly in great shape and capable of putting on some quality matches even at 50 years old, and it may only be a matter of time before he resurfaces and contributes as an on-screen character once again.

Moxley Cuts Promo on AEW Champ Jericho

AEW World Championship No. 1 contender Jon Moxley cut a promo on titleholder Chris Jericho following last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW released the promo Sunday on Twitter, and it featured Moxley taking a defiant stance against Jericho and The Inner Circle:

The Inner Circle beat down Darby Allin and Private Party after beating them in the six-man tag team main event, which prompted Moxley to run down with a bat.

Moxley and The Inner Circle have been at odds ever since Moxley turned down an opportunity to join them. That led to The Inner Circle injuring Moxley's eye, and it has forced him to wear an eye patch over the past few weeks.

Despite the injury, Moxley beat Pac to earn the No. 1 contendership, and he will challenge Jericho for the AEW World title at AEW Revolution on Feb. 29.

Jericho is the only world champion AEW has ever known to this point, but Moxley has a ton of momentum on his side. He also expressed a great deal of confidence by saying that Jericho "already knows deep down" that his reign is over.

Moxley is slated to face Ortiz of The Inner Circle on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, and it stands to reason that the stable will be out for blood after what Moxley did last week.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).