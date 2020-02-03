Rockets Rumors: Owner Tilman Fertitta Looking to Shed Salary to Avoid Luxury Tax

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Even with the Houston Rockets in playoff contention, owner Tilman Fertitta reportedly wants the team to shed payroll ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, according to Jabari Young of CNBC.

General manager Daryl Morey is under pressure to make a deal that helps put the team under the luxury-tax threshold, per Young.

"He's got a new owner now. This isn't the old days with Leslie Alexander; he's with Fertitta now, who counts every penny," a Western Conference executive told Young. "It's a new world there."

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are "actively discussing" trades that involve center Clint Capela.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

