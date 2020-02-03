George Kittle Says 'S--t, It Was Brutal' Watching Kyle Shanahan After 49ers Loss

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2020

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks during a news conference after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Many in the San Francisco 49ers locker room took their Super Bowl LIV loss hard, but perhaps no one harder than coach Kyle Shanahan, whose play-calling was subject to ridicule for the second time in the last four Super Bowls. 

"S--t, it was brutal. I don't know how to describe it," 49ers tight end George Kittle said of Shanahan, per Michael Silver of NFL.com. "It just sucked. Kyle was great, though. That's one thing I do like about Kyle is, he keeps it real, all the time. I love playing for him."

Shanahan took flak for his conservatism at the end of the first half, when he was seemingly happy going into the locker room tied at 10-10 rather than attempting to score before halftime, and for continuing to throw the ball up two scores down late in the fourth quarter. 

The Chiefs scored 21 points in the final 6:13 to pull away with a 31-20 victory. The criticism was reminiscent of Super Bowl LI, where the then-Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator was pilloried for continuing to attack through the air, a move that helped the New England Patriots come back from a 28-3 deficit.

      

