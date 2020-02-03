JJ Redick Trade Rumors: Teams 'Shooed Away' by Pelicans Ahead of 2020 Deadline

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Though the New Orleans Pelicans are currently outside of playoff contention, they reportedly aren't interested in dealing away J.J. Redick.

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, teams have called about the veteran guard but have been "shooed away." Still, Lowe noted "everything is fluid" ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Redick signed a two-year, $26.5 million deal with the Pelicans this offseason, but the squad has struggled to a 20-30 record entering Monday.

