JJ Redick Trade Rumors: Teams 'Shooed Away' by Pelicans Ahead of 2020 Deadline

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The Jazz won 128-126. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Though the New Orleans Pelicans are currently outside of playoff contention, they reportedly aren't interested in dealing away J.J. Redick

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, teams have called about the veteran guard but have been "shooed away." Still, Lowe noted "everything is fluid" ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. 

Redick signed a two-year, $26.5 million deal with the Pelicans this offseason, but the squad has struggled to a 20-30 record entering Monday.

    

